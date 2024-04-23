Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on April 23, NIBTS said: “O Negative blood is in high demand from our local hospitals.

“There is now less than two days’ stock left. O Negative donors, please book an appointment today for Coleraine and Carrickfergus.”

Appointments can be booked online at https://bit.ly/GiveBloodNI

Blood donation sessions are running at Carrickfergus Town Hall and Coleraine Rugby Club.

The NIBTS is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year.

It operates three mobile units at nearly 180 locations throughout Northern Ireland.