Carrickfergus and Coleraine residents asked to attend blood donation sessions as stocks of O negative blood running low
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on April 23, NIBTS said: “O Negative blood is in high demand from our local hospitals.
“There is now less than two days’ stock left. O Negative donors, please book an appointment today for Coleraine and Carrickfergus.”
Appointments can be booked online at https://bit.ly/GiveBloodNI
Blood donation sessions are running at Carrickfergus Town Hall and Coleraine Rugby Club.
The NIBTS is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year.
It operates three mobile units at nearly 180 locations throughout Northern Ireland.
Including the service’s headquarters, located on the site of the Belfast City Hospital, a total of almost 800 donation sessions are held each year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.