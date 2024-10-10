Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carrick Castle and Chaine Memorial Tower will be illuminated to mark World Mental Health Day (Thursday, October 10).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Passing Waves: Hope Through Light initiative is a partnership between Extern, Northern Ireland Alternatives, and Wonder Arts, supported by the Executive Office.

The spectacular light show and audio, featuring a special commission by artist and musician Ryan Vail, aims to convey a message of hope, even in the most difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Smith, project manager of Extern CIT explained: “We really wanted to put on something across our communities that would show a vision of hope. Both communities are by the sea, and sometimes mental health can feel a bit like the waves in the sea – it can be calm, or quite stormy. But we want people to know that the support is there for them.”

Carrick Castle and Chaine Memorial Tower will be illuminated to mark World Mental Health Day (Thursday, October 10). Photos: Helena McManus (L) and Google

Representatives from Extern will be at both sites on Thursday evening for the events, which are open to all in the community.

“The audio element will incorporate the stories of real people, including one of our service users who has came through a journey of recovery, as well as the voices of young people,” Sharon added.

For help and support, visit https://www.facebook.com/ExternCommunitiesinTransition or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Carrick Castle has previously been lit up for other projects, it is thought to be the first time that Chaine Memorial Tower will be illuminated in such a way.

Passing Waves: Hope Through Light will be taking place from 7-10pm at both locations in Carrick and Larne.

World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10.