Carrickfergus residents invited to attend blood donation sessions
The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service is inviting Carrickfergus residents to attend one of the donation sessions in the area.
NIBTS will be in Carrick Town Hall on Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7, with appointments available in the afternoon and evening on both days at https://nibts.bookinglive.com/book/add/p/20.
The NIBTS is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year.
Including the service’s headquarters, located on the site of Belfast City Hospital, a total of almost 800 donation sessions are held each year.
