The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service is asking Carrickfergus residents to attend a donation session in the area.

Appointments are still available on the evening of January 2 and on January 3 (afternoon and early evening) in Carrickfergus Town Hall.

Places can be booked on the NIBTS website; meanwhile, a number of other blood donation sessions are scheduled for the month of January throughout Northern Ireland.

Encouraging residents to take part, NIBTS highlighted that one donation can save up to three lives, with 4338 new donors in 2024.