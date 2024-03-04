Castle Erne residents and staff get walking for wellbeing boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of the temporary housing unit in Enniskillen joined staff members and supporters for a walk around the grounds of Castle Coole estate before a chance to speak to visiting pharmacists.

Dedicated staff members Patricia Rogers and Eimear Guest have organised a series of similar events over the years.

Patricia Rogers, senior support officer, said: “Getting active is so important for our health and mental wellbeing, so it was great for residents and staff to walk around the beautiful grounds of Castle Coole together.

“We followed our walk with some light refreshments and a chance to catch up and socialise in an informal setting.

“A huge thanks to local pharmacists Hughes, Mullans, Erne and Lakeland for the provision of invaluable information and signposting which advised on making meaningful changes for a more balanced, healthy lifestyle.

“Our event was really well received and we look forward to organising more group walks like these in future.”