Castlerock Liverpool Supporters' Club Association recently held a charity event in memory of club member Andrew Kennedy who sadly died suddenly in December 2021.

The club raised a fantastic total of £10,000 for their chosen charity Paul's Legacy, making the donation in memory of Andrew.

Paul’s Legacy has been set up in memory of Nurse Practitioner Paul Murray who died suddenly, aged 50, from cardiomyopathy. The aim of charity is to honour Paul by helping to prevent further loss of life from cardiomyopathy locally, through cardiac screening and awareness raising.

The Castlerock Liverpool Supporters Club thanked everyone who donated prizes bought tickets or helped in anyway for the fundraising day in the Tavern.

Friends and members of the Castlerock Liverpool Supporters' Club Association pictured during their charity day at the Village Tavern, Articlave, in memory of club member Andrew Kennedy. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The club expressed grateful thanks to the following for their kind donations: Ruairi Mooney; Marion and Jimmy Bowman; Julie Doherty; The Tavern, Articlave; Paul Henderson Wholesale; Owen Friel Tiling; Stu Cam Barbering; Mountsandel Meats; Signs NI; Man 1984; Olivia’s Haven; Basil Knipe Electrics; May Duncans, Liverpool; Tescos Portstewart; The Kennedy Family; Bensons Estate Agents; Castlerock Rangers Supporters Club; Adrian Doherty Auto Repairs; Chill Foodhalls; Barry Hunter and Kneeland Memorials.

Thanking the Supporters’ Club for their donation, a representative of Paul’s Legacy said: “Just a note of thanks for our kind and generous donation of £10,000 to our charity.

"We are absolutely "blown away" by the amount raised in in the lead up and on the day itself. The fantastic amount of money will do so much good in our local community and in memory of Andrew Kennedy.

"We are very grateful that you chose to support Paul's Legacy. Kind regards, Leanne (Paul's Legacy).”