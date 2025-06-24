A Castlerock woman has spoken about how studying for a course in art helped her navigate being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mother and grandmother Beverley McGaughey was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and still continues to deal with ongoing fatigue.

“Art is the way I express my emotions and that is vital,” she said.

“In the past year, I haven’t been feeling my best and recently had a mammogram as part of my check-ups. That mammogram image became a central element in my artwork."

Beverley McGaughey - HNC Art & Design - pictured at the NWRC end of year Art & design showcase at Limavady campus. CREDIT MARTIN MCKEOWN

Beverley enrolled in a part time Higher National Certificate in Art & Design at North West Regional College (NWRC), and recently showcased her work at a showcase at the Limavady campus.

Her final project focused on her breast cancer journey, using various artistic techniques to express her healing process.

Having never studied art before, Beverley previously studied the Level 2 course before making the leap to a higher-level course.

“It was a huge jump,” she said. “I had to marry all my written and research work together as well as develop more critical thinking. Luckily, my two daughters, both Fine Art graduates, helped me with their critical eye.”

Describing art as “a way for me to express my emotions”, Beverley, who also learned glass blowing as part of her course, said: “Art allows me to take myself into another zone, to be productive and that in turn makes me feel better.

“The course at NWRC has been amazing on every level. I really enjoyed my time with the lecturers and with the circle of people and community I have met, we will be staying in touch.”