The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is asking people to help save lives by speaking to family members about organ donation.

The appeal comes as part of Organ Donation Week, which runs this week until Sunday (September 24) and Council’s civic headquarters at Cloonavin will light up in pink in support of the annual seven-day campaign.

Despite the law around organ donation changing, it’s still important for people to take two minutes to register their decision to donate as a proactive sign of support for organ donation.

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan recently chatted with local Organ Donation Specialist Nurse Mary McAfee to show Council’s support for the initiative, and she highlighted that a 2-minute decision to support organ donation can help save up to 9 lives.

Councillor Callaghan said: “This year’s campaign hopes to encourage conversations across generations and help get everyone talking about organ donation.

“Families find themselves having to make difficult decisions in the aftermath of a loved one’s death, and it is helpful, especially with the recent updates to the law regarding organ donation, that family remain in no doubt regarding their loved one’s wishes.

“I hope that by showing our support for Organ Donation Week we can encourage more people within Causeway Coast and Glens to speak to their family about their wishes and reaffirm their choice.”