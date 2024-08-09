Causeway Coast and Glens Council agrees to join local authorities in drive to tackle autism assessment waiting times
In May, Derry and Strabane District Council’s then Mayor, Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue, wrote to the council to highlight a recent motion, which seeks collaboration from all Northern Ireland councils to tackle the “unacceptable waiting times for autism assessments in the North of Ireland”.
The motion added: “Council recognises that early intervention is critical for developing key skills in children with autism, yet the backlog hinders timely support, impacting individual potential and straining educational and healthcare services.
“Council resolve to formally write to the Minister of Education and the Minister for Health to urgently develop and present a comprehensive business case outlining specific, actionable strategies to address and resolve this backlog."
At a full council meeting on Tuesday, August 6, SDLP councillor Ashleen Schenning proposed replying to Derry City and Strabane District Council’s current Mayor, SDLP Councillor Lilian Barr, accepting the request.
