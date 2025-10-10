Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has agreed to forward a resolution in support of the Buddy Bear Trust, which helps children with cerebral palsy.

At October’s full council meeting members were presented with correspondence from the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties asking them to consider an accompanying resolution, which calls upon the Department of Education and the Education Authority to give “urgent consideration to the provision of funding” to the Trust, which was established in 1993.

The correspondence stated: “We recognise the transformative support that the Buddy Bear Trust can provide to the children with cerebral palsy and motor disorders through the medium of Conductive Education and we believe it is vital that the Department of Education and the Education Authority provide statutory funding for this valuable work.

“We understand that the Buddy Bear Trust are happy to provide your council with additional information regarding their work and we trust that you will be able to consider and approve the enclosed resolution and forward this to both the Minister of Education and to the Education Authority.”

During the meeting, the Trust was praised for offering “life-changing support to children and families from across Northern Ireland, often without the recognition or sustained funding it truly deserves”.

“The need for this specialist education and conductive therapy cannot be understated and it is vital to ensure those children reach their full potential and improve their quality of life.”