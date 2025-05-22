Causeway Coast and Glens Council has pledged its support for early cancer detection in rural areas of the borough.

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop proposed that council endorse Macmillan Cancer’s ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign, which aims to encourage early cancer detection and proactive health checks in rural communities.

“Council notes the importance of farmers and rural dwellers in our society,” the motion said. “And recognises that farmers, agricultural workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services due to the nature of their work and often living in isolated areas.

“We also recognise the impact that a cancer diagnosis can have on family farms, including housing the extended family and the welfare of livestock.

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign aims to encourage early cancer detection within rural communities. CREDIT MACMILLAN

“Council endorses the Nip in the Bud campaign and acknowledges the benefits to the rural community.

“[Council] pledges to do all we can to raise awareness and save lives, particularly using our social media platforms to help rural dwellers in this council area be aware of symptoms of cancer and to seek immediate medical advice if necessary as evidence demonstrates that early diagnosis and treatment can save lives.”

Councillor McKillop told members rural dwellers often present with more advanced cancer when diagnosed are much less likely to survive than those living in urban environments.

“Approximately 36 percent of Northern Ireland’s population is living in a rural area and this can create unique challenges in services and support,” she added.

“Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services due to the nature of their work and their rural life, often living in isolated areas.

“The Health Minister recognises this inequality in diagnosis and treatment, and research has been commissioned to identify the barriers and constraints.

“Early diagnosis saves lives, therefore it is essential that we encourage farmers, who face many challenges and stressful situations, to put their health first.

“The Nip it in the Bud campaign provides a range of useful resources for agricultural businesses, colleges, community group businesses, employers and others to download or circulate.

“This motion is intended to encourage councillors to use their influence within rural communities through local media outlets, social media, and engagement with constituents.”