Causeway Coast and Glens Council confirms that mosquitoes are behind rash of insect bites in Ballykelly
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has received reports of Ballykelly residents being bitten by insects.
The Council said that initial investigations indicate that the insects are mosquitoes of a type common to the UK. These mosquitoes are not known to transmit disease.
Posting on social media, Council said: “Mosquito bites can however cause skin reactions and the irritation caused may result in secondary infection.
"Bites can be prevented by covering exposed skin when outdoors. Insect repellent and citronella products can also be an effective deterrent.”