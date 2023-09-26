Portballintrae village hall will once again host an annual coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer.

Council invites you to Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative. Credit Macmillan

Catherine King, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, is hosting the annual event coinciding with the charity’s popular ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ initiative.

All money raised on the day will help to provide vital support services for people living with cancer, including the innovative Move More project.

The event will take place this Friday (September 29) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The Move More project was first introduced in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in June 2019. Led by Macmillan Cancer Support, a strong partnership was developed with Council, which has helped to improve the health and well-being of people living with cancer in the Borough, both physically and emotionally.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Council is delighted to once again support MacMillan Cancer’s annual coffee morning.

“Living with Cancer is a reality that is so close to home for many of us, and it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the valuable support that charities such as Macmillan offer our loved ones in their time of need.

“I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to come along to support this important cause while also enjoying a cup of tea and chat in the process.”

Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King, added: “I feel very privileged to help those affected by, or living with cancer, so that they become aware of the benefits of physical activity and are enabled to stay active at a level that’s right for them.

“Move More receives referrals from the point of diagnosis, through surgery, active treatment, palliative care and beyond, and so far, 350 people living in Causeway Coast and Glens have availed of its services.

“We have held annual fundraising initiatives since 2019, and in that time, we have raised an incredible £11,731 for Macmillan Cancer Support.”