Causeway Coast and Glens Council to give Freedom of the Borough to healthcare workers on April 19

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will award the Freedom of the Borough to local health and care workers in April.
By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Councillors approved the arrangements for the award reception at meeting of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday, January 30.

The approval followed a motion, at a Special Council Meeting held in October 2023, which proposed that Council “awards the Freedom of the Borough to all health and care workers who have and continue to provide selfless, dedicated and high-quality lifesaving care to patients and family members in NHS facilities, community settings and households”.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee, councillors agreed to hold the Freedom of the Borough ceremony at Coleraine Town Hall on Friday, April 19.

The Freedom of the Borough is to be granted to healthcare workers on April 19. Credit PixabayThe Freedom of the Borough is to be granted to healthcare workers on April 19. Credit Pixabay
The event will be attended by approximately 200 guests including Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Western Health and Social Care Trust staff and Causeway Coast and Glens councillors.

According to council officers, attendees will be “cross-representational and include medical, nursery, auxiliary and admin, right down to domestic and domiciliary staff”.

Council officers added that a letter had been issued to the Chief Executives of both the Northern and Western Trusts and both Trusts had “confirmed their willingness to ensure that a cross section of staff from across the Trust are represented at the event”.

Members of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee said the award was well-earned, as health workers had carried out “vital work during the Covid-19 period”.

