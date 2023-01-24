Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) will be lighting up the town red this February to mark National Heart Month and the charity’s annual Red Dress Fun Run – and the north coast is marking the event too!

The Red Dress Fun Run, supported by MACE and Musgrave Marketplace, is the charity’s five kilometre run or walk event which aims to raise funds and awareness for heart disease. The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS will be encouraging people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council will show their support for the charity by lighting up civic buildings in red, NICHS’s brand colour, on February 1.

Advertisement

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I am pleased that the Council is supporting NI Chest Heart & Stroke by lighting up its civic buildings red. Sadly, four people in NI die every day from heart disease, and coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature deaths in the under 75s.

Red Dress Fun Run Red-y (L-R) Diane, Tara, Lisa, Spider-Man and Iggy- L to R: Diane Anthony, Musgrave, Tara Currie, NICHS, Lisa Andrews, Musgrave MarketPlace, Spider-Man and Iggy the dog.

"I would encourage you all to take part in the Red Dress Fun Run event taking place during National Heart Month. It is so important that as a community we raise support and awareness to help reduce these staggering figures.”

Last year the charity hosted their biggest and most successful Red Dress Fun Run to date, with just under 600 participants coming together at the event at Stormont, as well as the virtual version which saw participants taking part in their local area and raising £50,000 to help combat heart disease. The same format remains for 2023, allowing people who can’t make it to the main event to complete 5K their way during the month of February.

Advertisement

Primary school pupils are also invited to join in by hosting their own fun run anytime this February. Each school that takes part will receive a certificate of thanks to show how much they raised and there is an opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

Anyone who has been inspired to step up to the challenge can sign up to the Red Dress Fun Run at www.nichs.org.uk/RedDressFunRun. Find out more about getting primary schools involved at www.nichs.org.uk/PSRedDressFunRun.