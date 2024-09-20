Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has announced his support for the charity MindWise, the first of two charities he will partner with during his term as Mayor.

MindWise is a Northern Ireland based charity whose vision is: “A world where mental health and wellbeing is everyone’s business”.

Councillor Ciarán McQuillan is from the village of Dunloy and said: “I have chosen to partner with MindWise to help focus on addressing the stigma of mental health for men in rural communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The MindWise ethos really resonates with me, and I would like this partnership to help shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health support for everyone and help to encourage early intervention at a young age on these issues.

Mayor Cllr Ciarán McQuillan with Amy Stothers, MindWise Childen and Young People Programme Manager. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

“I know that some men in particular find it difficult to be open about their struggles, especially in small towns and villages where everyone knows everyone else. I think it’s important that asking for help becomes normalised and is not something you feel you need to hide.

“I am honoured to be Council’s Mental Health champion and as part of this I’m delighted that Council’s new Sport & Wellbeing Grant is now open for applications.”

While working with MindWise to promote the support they offer, Councillor McQuillan hopes to help trigger conversations in schools and community groups across the Borough so that mental health is addressed from an early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I would encourage community and sporting groups out there to apply for this funding, which allows up to £500 for initiatives aimed at promoting positive mental health through physical and mental wellbeing activities.”

Amy Stothers, Children and Young People Programme Co-Ordinator at MindWise welcomed the partnership, saying: “Thank you to Councillor McQuillan for supporting us as one of his Mayor’s charities.

“We are delighted to be working with him to highlight the importance of mental health and we look forward to the Mayor helping to support our initiatives during his term.”

To read more about Council’s Sport & Wellbeing Grant visit: https://grants.ccgbcapps.com/

Anyone interested in finding out more information on the Mayor’s chosen charity MindWise can visit: