Causeway Coast surfer Al Mennie is calling on individuals, schools, and businesses from the North Coast to join a mental charity’s ‘By Your Side’ campaign.

AWARE NI launched their ‘By Your Side’ campaign ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

This initiative aims to raise vital funds to ensure AWARE NI can continue to support those facing depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder across the region where we’re calling on local businesses and communities to get involved.

Professional big wave surfer Al Mennie, who has so far raised over £20,000 for AWARE NI through his ‘Swim Through Darkness’ challenge, shares his motivation: “I wanted to highlight the importance of keeping an eye on both ourselves and those around us, as not everyone openly shares their struggles.

Big wave surfer Al Mennie raised £20,000 for AWARE NI following his Swim Through Darkness Challenge. CREDIT AWARE NI

"By swimming in the dark, I aim to draw attention to the difficulties many face and promote the benefits of outdoor exercise for mental health.

"I am humbled by the support and funds raised, and I hope it encourages others to get involved in looking out for themselves and others around them. Even small actions can make a big difference in supporting mental health and helping people navigate their toughest times.”

“One in five adults in Northern Ireland faces mental health challenges, highlighting the urgent need for accessible support services,” said Lesley Wright, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI.

“Our ‘By Your Side’ campaign isn’t just about raising funds – it’s about showing those facing mental health challenges that they are never alone. We invite everyone to stand with us, because your support truly changes lives.”

Big wave surfer Al Mennie during his Swim Through Darkness Challenge. CREDIT AWARE NI

AWARE NI operates 23 peer-led mental health support groups, providing safe spaces for participants to share experiences and build resilience. These groups are essential for fostering community and providing consistent, reliable support for individuals dealing with mental health challenges.

In the lead-up to World Mental Health Day, AWARE NI is encouraging participation in various fundraising activities, from sponsored walks, bake sales and raffles to community initiatives like ‘You, Me, and a Cup of Tea’ – an AWARE NI-branded coffee morning aimed at bringing people together for meaningful conversations.

For more information or to get involved in fundraising activities, please contact [email protected].