Causeway Coast Council's ‘Where To Turn’ campaign offers support to residents facing financial struggles
With household costs continuing to rise and the winter months approaching, it is more important than ever for those who are struggling to be aware of support avenues open to them. An online hub with information on food, energy and financial advice is available at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/advice and leaflets with contact details for a range of local support organisations will also be distributed widely.
This is a sentiment echoed by Ricky Wright, chairperson of the Anti-Poverty Steering Group for Causeway Coast and Glens and Chief Executive of Vineyard Compassion, who added: “We know it’s hard to ask for help, but please just remember that these organisations are here and happy to help if you make the call.
“If you find yourself struggling, or if you have a family member, friend or neighbour who might be struggling, please help us spread the word by telling them about the ‘Where To Turn’ campaign. It is great to see so many organisations providing help for local families.”
Highlighting the importance of accessing independent advice, Samantha Boswell, manager of Community Advice Causeway and Vice-Chairperson of the Anti-Poverty Steering Group stated: “If you or someone you know has concerns about debt, benefit entitlement or a drop in income, or need advice about an employment or housing issue, you can contact us for free confidential advice and referral to other supports.”
Advice centres can be contacted at: Community Advice Causeway - 028 7034 4817 (Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and The Glens areas); Glenshane Community Development - 028 7774 2494 (Dungiven area).
Emergency Foodbanks are located in Ballycastle - 07536986448; Ballymoney - 07565840571; Coleraine - 028 702 20005; Limavady - 028 777 65438. Please ring the relevant number to speak with a volunteer. There are also a range of other community projects operating food cupboards, community fridges, baby banks and hygiene banks, as well as organisations such as Salvation Army and St Vincent dePaul that are able to provide practical support.