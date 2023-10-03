Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has teamed up with a network of advice centres, foodbanks and other organisations to ensure residents know ‘Where To Turn’ if they are experiencing financial difficulties.

Back row (l-r) Julie Welsh, Council’s Head of Community & Culture; Ashley Todd, Ballycastle Foodbank; Jenni Archer, Neighbourhood Renewal Co-ordinator; Ellen Ann McCallion, St John's St Vincent DePaul Coleraine; Ricky Wright, Vineyard Compassion; Wendy McAleese, Limavady Community Development Initiative; Martin McCallion, St John's St Vincent DePaul Coleraine; Peter Rollins, Ballymoney Foodbank. Front row, (l-r) Christine Mitchell, Ballycastle Foodbank; Major Sue Whitla, Limavady Salvation Army; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Stephen Callaghan; Major Joan Archibald, Ballymoney and Causeway Coast Salvation Army; and Louise Scullion, Council’s Community Development Manager. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

With household costs continuing to rise and the winter months approaching, it is more important than ever for those who are struggling to be aware of support avenues open to them. An online hub with information on food, energy and financial advice is available at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/advice and leaflets with contact details for a range of local support organisations will also be distributed widely.

This is a sentiment echoed by Ricky Wright, chairperson of the Anti-Poverty Steering Group for Causeway Coast and Glens and Chief Executive of Vineyard Compassion, who added: “We know it’s hard to ask for help, but please just remember that these organisations are here and happy to help if you make the call.

“If you find yourself struggling, or if you have a family member, friend or neighbour who might be struggling, please help us spread the word by telling them about the ‘Where To Turn’ campaign. It is great to see so many organisations providing help for local families.”

Highlighting the importance of accessing independent advice, Samantha Boswell, manager of Community Advice Causeway and Vice-Chairperson of the Anti-Poverty Steering Group stated: “If you or someone you know has concerns about debt, benefit entitlement or a drop in income, or need advice about an employment or housing issue, you can contact us for free confidential advice and referral to other supports.”

Advice centres can be contacted at: Community Advice Causeway - 028 7034 4817 (Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and The Glens areas); Glenshane Community Development - 028 7774 2494 (Dungiven area).