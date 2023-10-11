Causeway Coast harpist Les Magee wants YOUR help to wrap Belfast's Waterfront...in a scarf!
Northern Ireland’s best-known wedding harpist and Lewy Body Society Ambassador, Lesley is asking for help with the event which aims to raise awareness of the little-known type of dementia.
Following the great success in 2022 when The Lewy Body Society wrapped the massive 244m circumference of the Royal Albert Hall, London, with a huge scarf, Waterfront Hall is proudly supporting this initiative when it will be wrapped on Tuesday, October 17.
The Lewy Body Society is inviting anyone who wants to show their support to join them at the Waterfront Hall wearing their scarf on Tuesday 17 October. The venue’s exterior will also be wrapped with a giant scarf, all to raise awareness of Lewy body dementia, the second most common type of dementia in older people.
Lewy body dementia is a little-known type of dementia that is very different to the most common type, Alzheimer’s disease, and requires different support and treatment. It can be very challenging to live with and is often misdiagnosed.
This campaign is focused on raising awareness of Lewy body dementia so that those affected get better support, and there is more scientific research into the disease.
Even if the public from the Causeway Coast and Glens area cannot make it on the day to Belfast to show their support for this unique challenge, they can help by posting a photo wearing your scarf and sharing your support on social media with the hashtag #AScarfForLewyBelfast
Lewy Body Society Ambassador, Les Magee, who organises an annual Christmas concert to raise funds for the Lewy Body Society, added: “It’s eight years since my Dad passed away from Lewy Body Dementia, then a little-known form of dementia.
"Since then, The Lewy Body Society has managed to set up a forum in Belfast, drawing some of the NHS's top medical people to raise awareness. The plan has been to raise awareness across UK and NI and during the last few years, more people on our shores have been diagnosed with the disease."
Dr Joseph Kane, Clinical Lecturer, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences Centre for Public Health, Queen’s University Belfast said: “Although Lewy Body Dementia is one of the most common forms of dementia, we know that it is detection and treatment rates are far below what they could be.
"We hope that this initiative helps kick start discussions in the clinic, in the media, in the Stormont Assembly, and in homes all over Northern Ireland.”
The Waterfront Hall management said: “The Lewy Body Society leads invaluable work in raising awareness of LBD, and we are honoured that they have chosen Belfast to show off their magnificent scarf.”
The event in Belfast will begin at 10.30am and the organisers will need members of the public to help unwrap the scarf and hold it as they capture footage of the stunt. They will also have a videographer and photographer in attendance.
For more information on the Lewy Body Society and to sign up as a volunteer for A Scarf for Lewy, Belfast, click here.