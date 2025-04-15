Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Causeway Coast DJs are preparing to take their music to ‘new heights’ as they embark on a 12-peak hiking challenge, to support mental health charity AWARE NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next six months, Darran Wallace and Robbie Dani from Coleraine will climb 12 of the highest peaks across the island of Ireland, aiming to raise over £3,000 to support AWARE NI’s vital work.

But this isn’t just a hiking challenge – they will be carrying DJ decks to every summit and performing live sets at the top of each mountain, combining their love for music with a powerful message about mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge has already begun, with the pair completing their first climbs to the summits of Slieve Donard and Mount Errigal. With ten peaks remaining, including Carrauntoohil, Cuilcagh Mountain, and Croagh Patrick, Darran and Robbie are committed to pushing through the physical demands of the challenge to raise funds and start important conversations about mental health.

Causeway Coast DJs Darran Wallace and Robbie Dani who are taking on a 12 mountain challenge in aid of AWARE. CREDIT DARRAN WALLACE

For both Darran and Robbie, mental health is a cause that resonates deeply. Having witnessed the struggles of those close to them, Darran, in particular, has advocated for mental health for the past three years, supporting AWARE NI through fundraising and events.

"Music has always been my outlet, a way to cope when things get tough and a way to connect with others,” said Darran.

"But mental health struggles don’t always show, and too many people still suffer in silence. This challenge is about more than climbing mountains, it’s about showing that no matter how high the mountain is in front of you, you don’t have to face it alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can use music and these climbs to start conversations and remind people that support is out there, then every step will be worth it.”

Causeway Coast DJs Darran Wallace and Robbie Dani who are taking on a 12 mountain challenge in aid of AWARE. CREDIT DARRAN WALLACE

For Robbie, the challenge also carries personal significance: “We’ve all been in tough situations where it feels like there’s no way out. I have to thank my great friendship network for getting me through those times.”

"I want this challenge to show people that they are stronger than they think, that they can overcome challenges, and that support is always there. I’m especially excited to face my fear of heights and climb the highest peak on the island, which will mark a personal victory.”

Bridie Kelly, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, praised the DJs’ determination and creativity: "Not only are they raising vital funds for AWARE NI, but they’re also finding a creative way to open conversations about mental health. We’re so excited to follow their journey and see the incredible impact they’ll make along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Darran, the goal is clear: “We want people to know that reaching out for help isn’t a sign of weakness - it’s one of the strongest things you can do. I’ve struggled with my own mental health, and getting support was the best decision I ever made. If our challenge inspires just one person to reach out, then we’ve succeeded.”

Darran Wallace takes a break from one of the charity hikes. CREDIT DARRAN WALLACE

To follow Darran and Robbie on their journey or to donate to their cause, please visit: https://aware.enthuse.com/pf/audio-

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.