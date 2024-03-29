Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To help with the initial cost of switching to reusable period products, the vouchers can be spent in Considered Co Zero Waste and Refill Store in Coleraine.

Environmental Resource Officer Fiona Watters said: “If you spend £20 on reusable period pants, pads, liners or menstrual cups, you can then claim a £15 voucher to spend at Considered Co, or if you spend £40, you can claim a £30 voucher.

“You simply need to be a full-time resident in the Borough, and vouchers, which are valid for three months, can be easily redeemed through the store in exchange for proof of purchase.”

Causeway Coast and Glens residents can now avail of a ‘PlasticSmart’ refund voucher for people living in the Borough who submit a receipt for reusable period products,including cloth sanitary pads, menstrual cups and period pants. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

People with periods typically use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products over their lifetime.

“As well as being expensive, it’s bad for our environment as non-flushable products are flushed down the loo or they’re ending up in landfill,” Mrs Watters said.

“Considering the cost of around £10 for disposable products per period, this adds up to approximately £130 each year and around £5000 over a lifetime. Disposal of single use menstrual products like tampons, applicators, liners and pads generates around 240 tonnes of waste in Causeway Coast and Glens each year.”

Most menstrual pads are made from 90% plastic, which can take hundreds of years to decompose in landfill or the ocean. A big-brand pack of 14 period pads contains the same amount of plastic as five carrier bags.

Mrs Watters pointed out that around 1,680 panty liners, 6,000 tampons and 3,375 pads are wrongly flushed down the toilet every day in the Borough.

“Once flushed, these items make their way to our beaches, coastline and sea through sewer overflows. Period products are the fifth most common item of rubbish found on our beaches - more common than single use coffee cups, straws and cutlery.

“So we want to provide as much support as possible to encourage local residents to get behind the sustainable menstrual movement and claim most of the costs back with our help.”