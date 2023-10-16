Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured at the Advancing Healthcare Awards 2023 with Hugh Nelson, Head of Community Wellbeing NHSCT; Clare Galway, Paediatric Health Improvement Dietitian; Sandra Anderson, NHLP Health and Wellbeing Manager and Council's Sports Development Manager, Jonathan McFadden. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The annual event, held in the Stormont Hotel and hosted by Eamonn Holmes OBE, highlights the exceptional work that takes place across all health trusts in Northern Ireland.

The Causeway Healthy Kids programme is operated by Council in partnership with Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, NHSCT Dietetics Department and NHSCT Mental Health Department.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the partnership team, consisting of Jonathan McFadden (Council Sports Development Manager), Sandra Anderson (NHLP Health and Wellbeing Manager), Clare Galway (Paediatric Health Improvement Dietitian) and Selena Ramsey (Health and Wellbeing Manager – Mental Health) were overjoyed when their project was named as winner of the Partnership Working in Public Health category, given the calibre of the other shortlisted projects.

And the celebrations did not end there, as Causeway Healthy Kids was crowned overall Project of the Year for Northern Ireland. The team was shocked but delighted that their hard work has been recognised by these two coveted awards.

Paying tribute to the team, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am delighted that our partner programme Causeway Healthy Kids has been recognised in these awards.

“Children’s wellbeing both physically and emotionally is something we all take very seriously, and it is wonderful to see the hard work pay off in how successful this programme has been and the accolades it has received.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank programme partners Northern Healthy Lifestyle partnership, the Northern Trust, Council staff and most importantly the children and school children who participated in it.”

Jonathan McFadden Sports Development Manager said: “The team are both shocked and delighted that our hard work has been recognised by these two coveted awards and we would like to congratulate all the finalists for their fantastic work.

“We were delighted when Steve Jamieson CEO Royal College of Speech and Language Therapy called the project ‘an exceptionally good example of big thinking, joined up working, sharing of resources and skills, and co-production to benefit population health’.