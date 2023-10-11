‘Causeway Healthy Kids’ programme recognised in two prestigious award categories

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s ‘Causeway Healthy Kids’ partner programme has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards this Autumn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 11-week programme is operated in partnership with Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, NHSCT Dietetics Department and NHSCT Mental Health Department. Focussing on nutrition and mental and physical heath for children of Key Stage 2 age, the programme entered its third phase this month and has been delivered to over 1,000 children from 36 primary schools across the Borough.

The recent Team North Leadership Conference and Chair’s Awards, held in Ballymena at the end of September, saw the ‘Causeway Healthy Kids’ programme awarded runner-up in the Northern Partnership and Integrated Care Award category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council’s Sport and Wellbeing Development team have also received news this week that they have been shortlisted in the Partnership Working in Public Health Category of the Advancing Healthcare Awards 2023.

Pictured at the recent Team North Leadership Conference and Chair’s Awards with the runner up prize in the Northern Partnership and Integrated Care Award category; (l-r) Jill Stewart, Public Health Dietitian Centre, Sandra Anderson, Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership Manager, and Jonathan McFadden Council’s Sports Development Manager. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Well done to Council’s Sport and Wellbeing Development team on this fantastic acknowledgement of their partner working to deliver this programme for primary aged children throughout the Borough.

“The importance of supporting our children’s mental and physical health while also improving their nutrition cannot be overstated, and I know Council’s ‘Healthy Kids’ programme has been well received by local schools and parents.

“Thank you to all the partner agencies who have supported delivery of this project and of course to the schools and children who have participated in the programme to date.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each year the Chair’s Awards recognises and rewards Trust teams and staff who work to deliver high quality, effective and innovative services for the benefit of service users and the wider community.

The runner-up award in the Northern Partnership and Integrated Care category serves to highlight the importance of partnership work between Trusts and outside agencies, including Council, for the benefit of end users.

Sports Development Manager, Jonathan McFadden, who led on delivery of the programme for Council said: “This programme has been a wonderful addition to the services that our Sport and Wellbeing Development Unit delivers across the Borough.

“In developing this project in partnership with multiple departments within Northern Health and Social Care Trust and with the support of the Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, we have designed a programme that has been thoroughly enjoyed by the children, embraced by schools, and now is receiving recognition within the wider health care community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To be nominated within these categories really is a wonderful achievement. Council will now also act as lead in rolling out the project with our counterparts in Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council areas, which will deliver a programme to the whole Northern Trust. I’m delighted to see the programme thrive as it has and continues to deliver these important messages to the children across the Northern Trust.”

Sandra Anderson from Health & Wellbeing Manager (NHSCT) shared: “Our work within the Northern Healthy Lifestyle Partnership promotes healthy nutrition and encourage healthy lifestyles.