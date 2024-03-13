Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme, which focuses on nutrition and mental and physical heath for children of Key Stage 2 age, is nominated in the ‘Partnering to Improve Population Health’ category at the Advancing Healthcare UK Awards 2024.

This prestigious awards event will be held at the Park Plaza Victoria, London on Friday, April 26 and highlights the exceptional work that takes place across all health trusts in United Kingdom.

The nomination comes after the Causeway Healthy Kids achieved a fantastic double awards success at the Northern Ireland Advancing Healthcare Awards in October 2023, where it was named as winner of the ‘Partnership Working in Public Health’ category and also took home the Project of the Year for NI.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan join members of the Causeway Healthy Kids Programme, Jill Stewart, Sabrina Lynn, Nicola Arbuckle, Gareth Scott, Jill Bradley, Stephen McCartney, John Fall, Bebhinn McKinley, Roger Downey, Zara Lynch, Wendy McCullough, Petra Corr (Director of Mental Health, Learning Disability and Community Wellbeing), Clare Galway (Paediatric Health Improvement Dietitian), Sandra Anderson (Health & Wellbeing Manager) and Jonny McFadden. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

The Causeway Healthy Kids programme is operated by Council in partnership with Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, NHSCT Dietetics Department and NHSCT Mental Health Department.

The partnership team, consisting of Jonathan McFadden (Council Sports Development Manager), Sandra Anderson (NHLP Health and Wellbeing Manager), Clare Galway (Paediatric Health Improvement Dietitian) and Selena Ramsey (Health and Wellbeing Manager – Mental Health) are overjoyed to be shortlisted for this latest award.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Well done to Council’s Sport and Wellbeing Development team on this fantastic acknowledgement of their partnership working to deliver this programme for primary aged children throughout the Borough.

“The importance of supporting our children’s mental and physical health while also improving their nutrition cannot be overstated, and I know Council’s ‘Healthy Kids’ programme has been well received by local schools and parents.

“Thank you to all the partner agencies who have supported delivery of this project and of course to the schools and children who have participated in the programme to date.”

Sports Development Manager, Jonathan McFadden, who led on delivery of the programme for Council added: “This programme has been a wonderful addition to the services that our Sport and Wellbeing Development Unit delivers across the Borough.

“In developing this project in partnership with multiple departments within Northern Health and Social Care Trust and with the support of the Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, we have designed a programme that has been thoroughly enjoyed by the children, embraced by schools, and now is receiving wider UK recognition.

“When you see the calibre of projects across the UK to be shortlisted within this category, it really is a wonderful achievement.”

Sandra Anderson from Health & Wellbeing Manager (NHSCT) said: “Our work within the Northern Healthy Lifestyle Partnership promotes healthy nutrition and encourage healthy lifestyles.

“We are delighted to see the success of the Causeway Healthy Kids project and are thrilled that our partner collaboration achievements in this project have been recognised and celebrated once again on the UK stage.”

Causeway Healthy Kids is shortlisted alongside the Stroke Boot Camp and the Help Kids Talk programmes.