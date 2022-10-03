Causeway Homeless Action Group meet

The group met virtually throughout the pandemic, working together to address local homelessness issues.

However, this time they held their first ‘in person’ meeting in Coleraine. The meeting was attended by a wide range of local providers and partner agencies.

A key item on the agenda at the latest meeting was to look at plans for the group’s local event to mark Homelessness Awareness Week, December 5 – 11.

The event will be held at the Causeway Coast Vineyard in Coleraine and will feature personal stories from people who have presented to the Housing Executive as homeless.

Community representatives and various agencies involved with the homeless will attend. More details will be available closer to the time.

Mark Alexander, Housing Executive manager for the Causeway area said: “Homelessness is a hugely important issue and many local agencies and partners are continuing to work together to do what we can for people who are most in need.

“We had a very good attendance at our meeting and we exchanged valuable information and ideas on how to help tackle this very serious problem.”

The organisations who took part in the meeting were the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Triangle Floating Support, Northern Health Trust, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Women’s Aid, Homeless Connect, Vineyard Compassion, First Housing Floating Support, Simon Community, Housing Rights and the PSNI.