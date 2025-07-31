The move means it’s now easier than ever for patients and their loved ones to tune in, offering them a new way to connect with each other during hospital stays.

Using the app, patients can send messages and requests directly to the studio as well as listen to the daily shows. Family members and friends can also submit song suggestions, shout outs and messages of support, creating a mix of music and chat which has been bringing comfort and company to the wards for over 20 years.

The service relies on a team of willing volunteers, and the Northern Trust’s volunteer manager Paula Marshall said it’s a momentous time for everyone involved: “There is something very special about our hospital radio service, which has withstood so many changes and challenges throughout the years.

“Antrim Hospital Radio celebrated its move to the digital world last year and we’re delighted to be building on this success by bringing our broadcasts from Causeway Hospital online as well.

“Our volunteers are very enthusiastic about the future. Their words and comforting presence are making a difference to our patients every day simply by reminding them they’re not alone. This is at the heart of what they do and now this engagement has been made even easier.

“Volunteers will still be going round the wards like they’ve always done but the app offers an extra world of possibility which we’re all very excited about.”

Reflecting on her involvement with the service, and this latest chapter in its proud history, volunteer Barbara Gray said: “I really enjoy working with our diverse team and meeting the patients and hospital staff.

“Volunteering keeps me up to date with new skills, including our new studio technology, and it is great to be broadcasting online now with the Causeway Hospital Radio app. We are also helping the patients to get used to this new development.

“It really cheers patients to hear us play their requests. They get to know us as we visit the wards, and we get to know their favourite music.”

To download the free app, search for Causeway Hospital Radio in the App Store or via Google Play.

