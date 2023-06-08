East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has described the decision to move all births from Causeway to Antrim Area Hospital as “a serious and regrettable loss”, but said the inability to recruit sufficient staff meant the safety of mothers and babies was under threat.

Ms Sugden said all prospective mothers needed clear details on the transition to Antrim, and those who lived rurally or had limited transport options needed to be guaranteed safe and timely transport to hospital to deliver their babies.

“It is deeply regrettable that this step has had to be made, but the staffing situation at Causeway Hospital has increasingly posed a threat to the safety of women and babies,” said the independent MLA.

“The unit recently advertised for a vacant consultants role and they did not receive a single application. Similar issues exist for other positions, so at some point, and despite the tireless and professional work of existing staff at the hospital, the well-being of mother and child has to come before the proximity of a service.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden

“My own recent experience of maternity services in Antrim was incredible – I can’t praise the staff highly enough. I know, however, that many women will be concerned about this step and they need every reassurance they will get all the help, support and resources they need to have as easy a birth as possible.

“The Northern Trust have committed to improved ante and post-natal care at Causeway Hospital. The new continuity of midwife care scheme also ensures they will have the same midwife with them throughout their entire maternity journey at Antrim.

“I have spoken with the permanent secretary of the Department of Health regarding this issue and will be meeting with him again to put forward the concerns of local women and stress the services that must now be put in place to support them.”

All hospital births will now take place at Antrim Area Hospital, after the Permanent Secretary accepted a recommendation from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Board.

Operationally, this will come into effect from 17 July 2023. Any women who are due to give birth at Causeway Hospital will be contacted directly by the Trust.