Offering meaningful activities and recreation for adults living with physical or mental health issues, it is now celebrating 20 years of making a difference to those who have come through its doors.

To mark the occasion, a special event took place at the centre bringing together service users and their family and friends, with supporters, staff members and former staff who have played a part through the years.

A tree, kindly donated by B&Q in Coleraine, was planted in the grounds by founding manager Rhoda Baxter, and guests enjoyed an opportunity to reflect on its continued success.

Colette Fairley, who now oversees the centre, said: “What we offer at Pavestone was seen as a really innovative approach at the time, moving away from a more traditional day centre environment to vocational rehab. We wanted to foster a sense of purpose for our clients, to add meaning to their day-to-day lives, and demonstrate their value in the community to enhance their overall health and wellbeing, despite their physical or mental health conditions.

“From our leisure opportunities, to our hugely successful F. MacCool & Co business, we are so proud of what we have achieved, and the positive impact we have made on the lives of those we have helped.

“In the past 10 years alone, we have helped approximately 120 individuals to return to work or training which is a huge personal achievement for each of them.

“We have addressed social isolation and supported clients to strive for fulfilment regardless of their circumstances. Most importantly, we have encouraged people to recognise their value and the importance of their contribution to our local communities.

“I want to thank all those who attended our celebration – it was really encouraging to hear such positivity from everyone on the day. The tree planting will serve as a reminder about what we have achieved over the past two decades, while encouraging us to look to the future.”

In keeping with the centre’s desire to add meaning, there’s more to its name than meets the eye as well. Pave stands for Preparation and Assessment for Vocation and Enjoyment, with the inclusion of ‘stone’ reflecting the Giant’s Causeway stones which are the inspiration behind the high quality products created under the F. MacCool & Co brand.

Testament to their quality, they are sold in a wide range of outlets including the National Trust Giants Causeway Site, Derry Designer Makers and The Designerie in Bushmills, with a customer base of both locals and tourists.

Colette added: “We like to think that our products have gone global, as they are taken home by people from all over the world who visit our historic and spectacular coastline.

“Our craftworkers play a key role in product innovation and development and over the years they have launched a series of hugely successful products including candles, linen table mats, glazed tableware and hand felted soap. We’re very proud of the reputation we have built up.

“Alongside this, our thriving garden centre is coming into its busy season now and it’s great to see the activity that we have going on around that at the minute. We’ve also got our hugely successful artists’ group known as the Pavestone Collective which has gone from strength to strength under the tuition of an experienced tutor.

"They’ve had great success through their exhibitions and the forum has proved to have had a hugely positive impact on all involved.”

For those who use the centre, their feedback is the best indicator of it success: “Coming to Pavestone has built my confidence so I feel I am slowly preparing to go back to work. The whole process has helped me come to terms with things.”

“Pavestone has been my light. If it were not for this establishment I would still be in a position of no motivation and spending my days in bed.”

“Leisure Quest has opened up opportunities for me…I now get to experience exhilaration, laughter and the freedom which goes hand in hand with these fun activities.”

“I have received exceptional support and guidance, giving me the courage to move forward and work again.”

1 . HEALTH The Pavestone Centre in Coleraine all ready for its 20th anniversary celebrations.Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

2 . HEALTH Martin Kelly and his friend Billy enjoy an ice-cream from Harry’s Ices as part of the celebrations at the Pavestone Centre.Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

3 . HEALTH Judith Taylor and her son pictured at the celebration event with other guests.Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

4 . HEALTH Valya Borisova enjoys an ice cream with Nicola Hanson, Occupational Therapy technical instructor/social work student.Photo: NORTHERN TRUST