The HSCQI Awards are held annually and recognise the innovative and excellent quality improvement work that takes place across Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.

This year the Trust picked up three out of the eight awards, with winners from a variety of disciplines. The Ards Children and Family Team won in the ‘Using a QI Approach to Reduce Health and Social Care Inequalities’ for their work in reducing ‘Unallocated Cases’ in the Newtownards area.

The ‘Staff Wellbeing’ Category was won by the Covid Recovery and Staff Wellbeing team for their work in supporting our staff in the pandemic.

Covid Recovery and Staff Wellbeing Team, winners of the ‘Staff Wellbeing’ category

The Trust’s Speciality Rapid Access Hubs were triumphant in the ‘Improving Timely Access’ category for their work with patients. One of the main benefits of the hubs is to divert patients who may attend the Emergency Department frequently as a result of their condition, which in turn reduces unnecessary waits, hospital admissions and improves the overall patient experience. The Trust currently has eight Speciality Rapid Access Hubs. They treated treated approximately 15,000 patients during 2021/2022.

Consultant in Adult Services, Dr Jennifer Addley, explained the benefit of this innovative service saying, “Getting the right patient to the right specialty in a timely manner improves the safety and efficiency of the patient journey and has been shown to improve clinical outcomes.

“The feedback from patients using the units has been very positive with patients reporting reduced anxiety, improved confidence in managing their conditions and improved quality of life overall.”

The Speciality Rapid Access Hubs Team, winners of the ‘Improving Timely Access’ category