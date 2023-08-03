Four time World Champion water skier Dr Janet Gray MBE is well known for her achievements in the world of sport.

A regular sea swimmer with the Portstewart group The Seabirds, Janet has added her voice to RNIB and British Blind Sports’ ‘See Sport Differently’ campaign.

‘See Sport Differently’ is an initiative to encourage other people who have experienced sight loss or are blind or partially sighted, to consider their activity levels and ensure they are getting the physical and mental benefits from being active and finding a sport or activity they love.

Research undertaken by RNIB and British Blind Sport found that more than half of blind and partially sighted people feel that having sight loss stops them from exercising as much as they would like.

Four time World Champion water skier, Janet Gray has added her voice to RNIB and British Blind Sports’ ‘See Sport Differently’ campaign. Credit: RNIB NI

Now retired from competition, Janet still water skis, and enjoys keeping active by swimming in Portstewart and walking with her husband and two toy poodle pups. Janet has also recently taken up paddle boarding with friends.

She said: “There are so many accessible sports out there for blind and partially sighted people, yet when you mention ‘sport’, sometimes people automatically think, ‘I couldn’t do that!’, but you can do sport at any level. The most important thing is to get out and just enjoy taking part, making new friends and socialising.

“My father, brother and I all lost our sight due to a very rare eye disease, and by the age of 21, I was totally blind. Life was just beginning, then it ended for quite some time as I adjusted to this new world of darkness.

“Then sport came along. I always loved being in and around water. Prior to losing my sight I was a Life Saving Teacher and Swimming Instructor. It was actually my husband Paul who was the water skier, but was out of his sport at that time due to injury.

“Paul’s uncle called with us one day and asked Paul to come back into his sport. The following weekend, I went to the lake with them and sat in the boat as he skied. I thought it was just amazing being out on the boat and Paul getting back to something he loved. Then they asked me if I’d like to have a go? Without hesitation, I said, ‘yes please’!

“Paul went out beside me on a second rope and told me what to do. I stood up first time and skied three laps of the lake beside Paul. I just loved the speed, rush and exhilaration of this fantastic sport and the next time I skied, I went out behind the boat on my own. I found freedom out on the water which I didn’t have on land, and that was when my life began again. I realised there was life after sight loss. It was shortly after this that myself and Paul were invited to join the Meteor Water Ski Club in Lisburn and I was coached to competition level.”

Janet went on to win the World Disabled Water Ski Championships in 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2007 in all three disciplines, plus Overall Champion. She is also the World Record holder in all three events (slalom, tricks and jumps).

