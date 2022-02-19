Change the way you look at things

Jamie McQuade

It is so simple in its approach yet it is so powerful when you start adopting this into your life and allow yourself to start shifting your mindset to a more positive one.

Mindset is so important to helping you create what you want from your life. If your mindset and your thinking results in you seeing the world as a place full of hostility, anger etc if that’s the way you see the world, then that is exactly what you will create for yourself in your life.

When many of us have a problem or struggle that is located inside of us, we end up looking for the solution outside of ourselves. What I mean by this is that you are the person that has the struggles or difficulties going on inside of you but you are expecting somebody else to change or something outside of you to get better in order for you to make your life work.

By doing this you are giving away the power you have to change things in your life to something outside of you and this results in uncertainty, doubt and fear because if that thing outside of you doesn’t change or get better you are in fact allowing other people to design how your life looks and you may not like their design.

This is something that you can work hard on to help you start becoming more aware of, that the ability and the power to change things in your life is located inside of you and the way to begin changing things is to change your thinking.

When you figure out that what you think about is what expands in your life then you start to become more careful about what you think about.

So if you feel that you are stuck in a rut and want to make changes in your life here are some tips on how you can improve your mindset.

Develop a positive morning routine: The mornings have a huge impact on our mindset and set the tone for the day so it is important to make the most of them. Get up 30 minutes before everybody else in the house sit with a cuppa and write down things that you are grateful for. Practicing gratitude can have a big impact on your mood and mindset. So many of us end up comparing ourselves to others and that results in our focus shifting to what we lack rather than what we have.

When you practice looking for the things you are grateful for it helps shift your perspective from what you feel you lack to what you have and that is something that as you work on it will help improve your mindset and mood. Play inspirational videos, music, relaxation or mindfulness audios whatever helps you start your day in a more positive and relaxed manner.

Get outside more often: With so many of us still working from home and having busy lives it can be so easy to spend the entire day not going out or feeling guilty taking a little time for ourselves. Our bodies need exercise, fresh air and some vitamin D from the natural daylight so if you can get outside for some fresh and a short walk it will help not just your body but your mind as well.

Positive Media: While we all love scrolling and having a good snoop at what other people are posting on social media there is also so much negativity on it as well and at times, we don’t even realise we are exposing ourselves to it.

Go through your social media accounts and if there are pages or people and their posts are stirring up an emotional reaction inside you, have a think about unfollowing/unfriending them so that you are limiting the amount of negative content and looking at more positive content.

The same applies to the programmes we watch on TV as well.

Create a daily wins checklist: If you are creating a positive morning routine why not round the day off with by making a list of the small wins you had during the day. This will help maintain the focus where we want it to be rather on the things that did not go well today, which usually overshadows the wins we have each day.

Thank you for all the support and if you would like more daily inspiration and advice, please follow the E Therapy NI Instagram and Facebook pages.