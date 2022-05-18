Charity volunteers are going ‘Off the Rails’!

Tha team from idverde who are taking part in the Off The Rails Shops Challenge 2022 in Coleraine on May 26 to raise funds for Cancer Focus NI

Work colleagues from Ballyclare landscape gardening firm idverde are busy making plans to take over Coleraine’s Cancer Focus NI shop on May 26.

The event is called Off The Rails - Charity Shops Challenge.

The group will be taking over and running the shop at 81 New Row, finishing the day at 4pm with a raffle.

There will also be tea and coffee, a spin for charity and a car wash.