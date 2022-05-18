Charity volunteers are going ‘Off the Rails’!

Work colleagues from Ballyclare landscape gardening firm idverde are busy making plans to take over Coleraine’s Cancer Focus NI shop on May 26.
The event is called Off The Rails - Charity Shops Challenge.
The group will be taking over and running the shop at 81 New Row, finishing the day at 4pm with a raffle.
There will also be tea and coffee, a spin for charity and a car wash.
Supporters are invited to bring their own plant pot and the volunteers can fill it for you. All proceeds will go to Cancer Focus NI.