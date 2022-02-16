Chatty Benches helping tackle loneliness

They are a key new initiative focusing on preventing and addressing loneliness within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) area.

Loneliness is a growing public health issue across all generations and the current Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem.

Loneliness is not the same as being alone; you may choose to be alone or find this experience unsatisfying. Equally, you may have many social contacts but still feel lonely. Loneliness is a subjective emotion linked to the quality of relationships, not the quantity.

Minister for Health Robin Swann, Bob McCann, Chairman NHSCT, Petra Corr, Director of Mental Health, Disability and Community Wellbeing NHSCT and Thelma Dillion, Chair of Causeway Loneliness Network

Statistics within a 2020 report by the Campaign to End Loneliness and the Action Group on Loneliness Policy in Northern Ireland indicate that 1 in 3 people in Northern Ireland are ‘more often lonely’ while 1 in 20 people are chronically lonely.

Chronic or consistent loneliness can be damaging to our physical and mental health comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, obesity and other health conditions as outlined by Holt-Lunstad (2015).

The effects of loneliness also impact the numbers of people presenting to their GP, which can in turn place pressure on public services.

With this in mind, the Northern Trust launched three new Chatty Benches, at the Robinson Hospital. The Chatty Benches, included within an impressive new pergola feature, are designed to tackle loneliness and provide a place where people can chat and connect with each other. This in turn helps support positive mental health and wellbeing.

Minister for Health Robin Swann said: “This is a fine example of some of the innovative work being taken forward by the Northern Trust to help address loneliness. Going forward, the recently launched NHSCT Loneliness Framework (December, 2021) will provide the drive and impetus to continue this important work.”

Bob McCann, Northern Trust Chairman said, “This important initiative launched today illustrates the Northern Trust’s commitment to tackling loneliness at a local and strategic level. The loneliness framework will provide direction to the work we are currently doing addressing loneliness within the Trust and building on the good work already done. The three new Chatty Benches situated within a wonderful new pergola feature will encourage people to connect, reflect and chat to others.”

Yvonne Carson, Lead for Loneliness and Social Isolation, Northern Trust, also commented, “It’s great to see the establishment of these Chatty Benches, the first within Northern Trust facilities. At a time when we see so many restrictions on our social activities, it’s good that this initiative promotes interaction and conversation. I’m very pleased we now have a Loneliness Framework to help guide our work in the Northern Area.”