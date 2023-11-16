Register
BREAKING

Chef Paula McIntyre to support Portstewart fundraising coffee morning in aid of Olive Branch

Here’s a date for your diary – Sunday, November 26!
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
The Olive Branch will hold a fundraising Coffee Morning in Portstewart on Sunday, November 26. Credit The Olive BranchThe Olive Branch will hold a fundraising Coffee Morning in Portstewart on Sunday, November 26. Credit The Olive Branch
The Olive Branch will hold a fundraising Coffee Morning in Portstewart on Sunday, November 26. Credit The Olive Branch

That’s when the mental health charity The Olive Branch is holding a fundraising Coffee Morning in Portstewart and celebrity TV chef Paula McIntyre will be there to support the event, as well as BBC Radio Ulster presenter Anne Marie McAleese.

The coffee morning will take place in Star of the Sea Parish Centre, the Diamond, from 10.30am-1.30pm with coffee, sweet treats and some beautiful raffle and tombola prizes to be won. All welcome.