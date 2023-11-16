That’s when the mental health charity The Olive Branch is holding a fundraising Coffee Morning in Portstewart and celebrity TV chef Paula McIntyre will be there to support the event, as well as BBC Radio Ulster presenter Anne Marie McAleese.

The coffee morning will take place in Star of the Sea Parish Centre, the Diamond, from 10.30am-1.30pm with coffee, sweet treats and some beautiful raffle and tombola prizes to be won. All welcome.