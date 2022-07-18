Chestnutt’s Farm raises money for rural charity

The popular event made a welcome return to farms over the weekend of June 17-19 and Chestnutt’s – one of the 18 participating farms – took the opportunity to raise donations, as well as awareness, for Rural Support. The charity supports the agri-community across the whole of Northern Ireland.

The Portrush farm, owned by William and Alison Chestnutt, opened their gates to school children on Friday and to the general public on the Saturday. They created a packed schedule of activities to showcase, not only their farm, but other local businesses who had stands at the farm, showing regional food and farming at its best.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support, with William and Alison Chestnutt

Over 1,000 visitors were welcomed to the farm, all excited to see the farm in action and try the farm-fresh milk and milkshakes from the first vending machine operation in Northern Ireland, set up in July 2020.

Hannah Kirkpatrick from Rural Support headed to Chestnutt’s Farm to accept a £1,000 donation from William and Alison Chestnutt. The fantastic amount of money will go towards the work carried out by Rural Support, supporting farmers and farming families in Northern Ireland to build more sustainable farm businesses, and create happier and healthier lives for family members.