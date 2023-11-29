Children from First Steps Nursery help Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre celebrates its first Christmas
South Eastern Trust Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter had the honour of switching on the Christmas tree lights accompanied by Trust Legend, Jimmy Chapman and staff from the centre.
Excitement filled the air as the children from First Steps Nursery gathered for the special festive event, bringing with them a range of creative Christmas art pieces.
Roisin Coulter expressed her delight at sharing this magical moment with the children: “It was so lovely to be joined by the children from First Steps Nursery to mark the first Christmas in Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre."
Director of Primary Care & Older People, Clare-Marie Dickson added: “This is our first Christmas in the state of the art facility in Lisburn. It was a really festive occasion and a reason to celebrate”