Children from First Steps Nursery help Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre celebrates its first Christmas

Christmas was officially launched in Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre, as children from First Steps Nursery gathered with staff and enjoyed carols while carrying out a Christmas Tree Countdown to mark the centre’s first Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Eastern Trust Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter had the honour of switching on the Christmas tree lights accompanied by Trust Legend, Jimmy Chapman and staff from the centre.

Excitement filled the air as the children from First Steps Nursery gathered for the special festive event, bringing with them a range of creative Christmas art pieces.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive), with staff at the Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roisin Coulter expressed her delight at sharing this magical moment with the children: “It was so lovely to be joined by the children from First Steps Nursery to mark the first Christmas in Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre."