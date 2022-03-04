Clock Tower Cafe hosting Chatty Cafe table at Carrickfergus waterfront location

The Clock Tower Cafe has designated a ‘chatty table’ where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other customers.

The scheme, being rolled out by Mid and East Antrim’s Loneliness Network aims to tackle loneliness and reduce isolation by creating opportunities to talk and interact.

Cafe proprietor Katrina Potter said: “We are so pleased that Clock Tower Café will be hosting a Chatty Café table on which will be available on a daily basis to the public. We understand lots of people have been dealing with issues of loneliness recently and we know the positive impact a conversation can have on your health and wellbeing.

Wenda Gray, volunteering support officer, Volunteer Now; Marjorie Hawkins, chair of Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network; the Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey and a member of staff from the Clock Tower Cafe.

“A short conversation with another person can really brighten your day. We hope this new Chatty Café will get people talking and meeting new people”

The initiative, part funded by MEA Council and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, comes off the success of the Chatty Benches scheme, which has seen bright yellow seating in public spaces create an opportunity for conversation in the outdoors.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “One in three people in Northern Ireland are likely to experience feelings of loneliness in their lifetime. Throughout these difficult past few years of lockdowns, isolation and restrictions on our social activities, human contact has been limited which has impacted upon our mental health.

“The challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has created in terms of increasing loneliness in communities is something that the Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network aims to tackle.

The Carrickfergus waterfront located cafe joins Mid and East Antrim’s Chatty Café scheme.

“I am delighted to attend this launch and look forward to seeing many more established across the borough.