Coalisland nursing team win award in memory of inspirational nurse Edel Corr

Coalisland District Nursing Team became the first recipient of the ‘Edel Corr award for

Outstanding Compassionate Care’, which has been created by the Southern Trust in honour of nursing colleague Edel Corr, who sadly passed away in July 2021.

The special accolade, set up and organised by Edel’s colleagues Brian Maguire and Christine Armstrong, will ensure that the values which Edel held throughout her career with the utmost integrity will continue to live on in her honour.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 04/02/2021 Vaccinations at the Ulster Hospital Dundonald this afternoon. A further 10 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed. Four of those deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Thursday and six happened previously. The death toll has now risen to 1,899. Another 412 new Covid cases were also identified in testing. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Grace Hamilton, Assistant Director for Patient Safety, Quality and Experience said: “Edel was a highly esteemed colleague and a much-loved and treasured friend to many within the Southern Trust.

“Edel began her nursing career back in 1980 and worked mainly as a theatre nurse.

“She provided a high standard of care to her patients she was responsible for always ensuring the patients voice was central to their treatment and care.

“She was a strong advocate for patients and their families which led her into her role as Senior Nurse for Quality and after that she was appointed as Patient Support Manager,” continued Grace Hamilton.

“Edel flourished in this role and constantly strived to ensure that patients received a high standard of care.

“As a team who worked very closely with Edel for many years, we wanted to do something really significant to remember her, alongside all that she stood for and actively promoted in her day to day work.”

Edel’s family said that they were “truly touched” that her colleagues and friends sought to organise this award in her memory.

“This award highlights what a huge impact she made to all of those around her.