Coleraine based health and fitness business listed amongst finalists of 2023 Health & Fitness Awards

A health and fitness business operating in Coleraine has been shortlisted as a finalist for this year’s NI Health & Fitness Awards.

The Awards, which have been running since 2018, are open to any personal trainer, online coach, gym, fitness class, food or clothing retailer, or any health and fitness based business in Northern Ireland, with 21 categories to choose from. This year has experienced a fantastic increase in the number of entries from businesses across the industry.

North Coast Pilates & Physiotherapy has been shortlisted for an incredible four awards including Excellence in Rehabilitation, Pilates Class of the Year, Health & Fitness Service of the Year and Health & Fitness Business of the Year.

Returning to the judging panel were online fitness expert and long-standing judge, Ian Young and diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham. To help them whittle down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and winners, the judging panel also welcomed last year’s female personal trainer of the year, Natasha Daryaie, who runs the Gym Guru, East Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym and winner of last year’s Outstanding Achiever Award, Billy Murray and four-time Health and Fitness Award winner and owner of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh, Bubba Ali. Also new to the panel this year is captain of the NI Women’s Football team and Cliftonville Ladies, Marissa Callaghan.

Joining the judging panel for the 2023 Health and Fitness Awards are Billy Murray and Bubba Ali, pictured with host of the ceremony, Ibe Sesay, event director Sarah Weir and judge Ian Young. Credit Kelvin Boyes

Commenting on judging the awards, Bubba Ali said: “It is incredible to see the comeback that gyms and businesses throughout the local health and fitness industry have made in the past year. As judges, it was extremely difficult for us to whittle down the outstanding breadth of talent across the industry in Northern Ireland. We can’t wait to celebrate together at the Awards ceremony later this month.”

Nastasha Daryaie also commented: “As a business owner, these awards have definitely made a huge difference to me in the fitness industry, both in helping me increase my client numbers as well as increasing my expert profile in Northern Ireland. Whether you win or not, it is worth entering and putting your business on the map.”

Sarah Weir, Director at Weir Events which created the Awards added: “We are delighted to announce the shortlist of our fantastic finalists. Following the success of the Awards in previous years, it is great to see so many entries, particularly for our new categories this year, Wellness Specialist of the Year, Specialist Trainer of the Year, and Health & Fitness Business of the Year. Our expert panel of judges, both old and new, certainly had their work cut out for them when deciding on this year’s winners.”

Ibe Sesay, Q Radio presenter and fitness fanatic, will once again oversee proceedings on the night. The Awards event is scheduled for September 23 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. The 2023 Awards are proudly supported by website and design agencies, Design NI, Creative and tech innovation company, ACCA Longevity Clinic.

For more information, visit healthandfitnessni.com.