A Coleraine charity has organised two free safety awareness courses this month.

Funded by PCSP, Blossom have organised two women’s safety awareness sessions at Coleraine First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, February 22 (12-2pm) and at Coleraine West Community Centre on Tuesday, February 28 (7-9pm).

The organisers said: "Every day, women in Northern Ireland are holding their keys in their hands while they walk down the street. They are texting their friends "Let me know when you get home" and they are wondering if their dress will attract the wrong attention. Why are women not safe?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

The guest speakers at the session will include Yasmin Geddis, Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust, on self-defence for all ages and abilities; Women’s Aid on safety in your home and in your relationship; organisers of the 'Love Grace Handbag Appeal'; Judith Lavery, PSNI (scams and sextortion) and Eva Kennedy, Lead Counsellor at Ashes To Gold.

Two free safety awareness courses in Coleraine