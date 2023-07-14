A No1 charity tribute to ‘Bowelbabe’ – the late health campaigner Dame Deborah James – which was recorded at Abbey Road features the musical talents of a Coleraine harpist.

A still from the official 'Tell Me It's Not True' video featuring Coleraine harpist Lesley Magee. The single was recorded by Natalie Rushdie as a tribute to the late Dame Deborah James to raise money for the Bowel Babe Fund Credit Sarah Hardy

‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ was recorded by jazz singer Natalie Rushdie as a fundraiser in memory of Dame Deborah who became known as ‘BowelBabe’ in her podcast which aimed to destigmatise bowel cancer.

The song from the musical Blood Brothers was first performed by Rushdie at James’s funeral last year, after the podcast host asked her to sing for her only a week before she died on 28 June 2022.

Rushdie re-recorded the song at Abbey Road Studios with 25 musicians – including Coleraine’s own harpist Lesley Magee, herself a tireless supporter of various charities.

Harpist, pianist and singer Lesley had performed at a charity concert with Natalie in London last December.

She explained: “Out of the blue, I got a call from Natalie a few weeks ago regarding the Bowel Babe Fund project in memory of Deborah James. I’d been following Deborah’s story across social media and was happy to be involved.

"So the practice began with my harp. The recording date was set for June 4 but two days before, my flight from Belfast was cancelled so I had to travel late on Saturday evening to Dublin.

"There were various issues with taxis, broken harp strings etc but I finally joined the other musicians to record at Abbey Road Studios under the direction of Ben Kennedy and producer Haydn Bendall.

Natalie Rushdie recording ' Tell Me It's Not True' at Abbey Road with Coleraine harpist Lesley Magee pictured in the background. Credit Dave Bennett

"What an experience! And it was a room full of great musicians, some of who have been touched by cancer themselves. It was a privilege to meet Deborah’s parents who are behind the Bowel Babe Fund, and also Zaf Rushdie who co-ordinated the project.

"Natalie Rushdie is a great force working as a solo vocalist who takes lots of time out for charity so we have that in common!”

The single came straight in at No1 on iTunes and No10 in the UK charts with all proceeds to the fund.

