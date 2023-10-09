Coleraine man Cyril’s heartfelt donation to help save lives with Air Ambulance NI
Cyril Acheson has made an incredible donation of £2,000 to the Air Ambulance NI charity.
Cyril said: “I know the Air Ambulance is a charity that needs support to help it keep going. I thought about leaving a gift in my will when I was gone but a friend suggested I make the donation now and it made perfect sense.
"It feels good to know it will help someone who is need whether that is a child or adult anywhere across the province.”
Kerry Anderson, from the charity, met with Cyril to thank him personally and let him know a little about the service and its impact.
She said: “It was lovely to meet Cyril, his friend Anne and nephew Jason. Cyril’s kindness and generosity in thinking of others is heart-warming. The Air Ambulance is needed on average twice a day by critically ill or injured people across Northern Ireland.
"We are so grateful to Cyril and all those who make donations in their lifetime or as a gift in will. As a local charity, we aspire to raise £2.5m to sustain and develop the service to ensure it is here for all who need it.”
The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.
On average the medical team are called upon twice every day, whether that is as a result of a serious road traffic collision, farm or workplace accident, sport and leisure incident or a serious medical emergency.
One of the simplest ways to support is by becoming a member of Club AANI and donating via a monthly or annual subscription. Find out more by visiting www.airambulanceni.org or alternatively contact the charity directly by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 9262 2677.