A Coleraine man is stepping up once again to champion mental health awareness as he undertakes his third annual ‘12 Days of Christmas Challenge’ in support of AWARE NI.

Kicking off on December 23, the challenge will see Darran Wallace complete a series of physical, well-being, and community-focused activities to raise awareness and vital funds for the mental health charity.

These funds will help support individuals living with depression, anxiety, and bipolar across Northern Ireland.

Having raised just shy of £2,000 in previous years, Darran’s cumulative efforts have already made a significant impact. This year, his challenge will contribute toward AWARE NI’s peer-led support groups, which cost £8,500 to run for an entire year and are described by participants as a lifeline during difficult times.

Darran Wallace from Coleraine is stepping up once again to champion mental health awareness as he undertakes his third annual ‘12 Days of Christmas Challenge’ in support of AWARE NI. CREDIT AWARE

Darran’s dedication to AWARE NI extends far beyond the 12 Days of Christmas Challenge. He is a longstanding supporter of the charity’s annual Causeway Hike, ‘Giant Steps’, where he volunteers his time to provide live music and entertainment at both the start and finish line.

In recognition of his tireless commitment to promoting positive mental health, Darran was recently presented with an AWARE NI Investor in Mental Health Award - an accolade that highlights his consistent efforts to raise funds, foster awareness, and inspire his local community.

Speaking about his personal connection to mental health, Darran reflected on his own experiences, which began during his university years and intensified following the birth of his first child.

“There were times when I struggled to understand what I was experiencing, and I felt completely overwhelmed. It was resources like AWARE NI’s website that helped me realise I wasn’t alone. Over time, I’ve learned to cope with those challenges, but I know how vital it is to have the right support.”

The 12 Days of Christmas Challenge will see Darran complete a range of activities across 12 consecutive days, including 12,000 steps daily, cold water immersion, meditation, mindful eating, a 12-mile hike, and acts of kindness.

Incorporating his family into the challenge, Darran is also organising a 12-legged relay at Portstewart Strand and recording family mindfulness sessions. His creative mix of physical challenges and well-being activities is designed to inspire others to focus on their mental health, even during the often-hectic festive period.

“For me, this challenge is about more than just fundraising – it’s about encouraging people to have open conversations about mental health and showing that help is out there,” Darran said.

“The festive season can be such a difficult time for so many, so I want this challenge to highlight that small steps – whether it’s talking to someone, going for a walk, or taking a moment to pause—can make a massive difference. If my efforts inspire even one person to reach out for help or share their own experience, it’s worth every effort.”

Bridie Kelly, Community and Events Officer at AWARE NI, praised Darran’s efforts: “His fundraising, enthusiasm, and creativity make a tangible difference to the lives of so many people in Northern Ireland. By contributing towards our peer-led support groups, Darran is ensuring that people have access to vital spaces where they can share, connect, and feel supported.”

To support Darran’s 12 Days of Christmas Challenge and help him reach his fundraising goal, visit his fundraising page at https://aware.enthuse.com/pf/12daysofchristmas