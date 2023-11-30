A Coleraine man diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma with a grade 3 aggressive tumour cancer in 2020 has spoken of his ‘frustration’ at the lack of MLAs attending a special cancer protest in Stormont.

Macmillan cancer campaigners on the steps of Stormont. Credit Macmillan Cancer

Macmillan Cancer Support, along with over 80 people living with cancer, including several people from Causeway Coast and Glens, led a positive protest at Stormont to demand MLAs take immediate action to address the critical situation facing Northern Ireland’s healthcare system.

The local cancer charity organised the demonstration at Parliament Buildings to highlight the frustration and anger that people affected by cancer across NI feel at the lack of governance and the destructive impact this is having on the cancer care system.

Attendees spent the day sharing their stories of harrowing delays to tests and treatment. MLAs were invited to attend the day, to allow them to hear directly from people with cancer and give them opportunity to act off the back of their shocking stories.

Macmillan cancer campaigners including Simon Moore (centre) with Stewart Dickson MLA (Alliance Party - East Antrim). Credit Macmillan Cancer

However, out of 90 MLAs invited to attend, only six turned up and engaged in the event, leading to further frustration amongst the campaigners.

55-year-old Simon Moore from Coleraine was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma with a grade 3 aggressive tumour cancer in 2020. He regularly volunteers for Macmillan and is a member of Macmillan’s Cancer Patient Experience Panel in Northern Ireland.

“I attended the event to try and get Stormont back, so that the countless number of issues affecting our healthcare system can start to be addressed,” he said.

"For many of us it was physically and mentally draining to be there as we are living with various side effects of cancer and its treatment, however we all felt it was important to show up and make our voices heard.