Coleraine man's charity 1,100 mile cycle to 'light up Ireland' nearly at £10,000 target

A Coleraine man who undertook a mammoth cycle to ‘light up Ireland’ is just £800 away from his charity fundraising target of £10,000!
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

Terry Geddis set sail for his final cycling journey on June 17 with a full Community Rescue Service escort which would see him cover over 1,100 miles in memory of those who have taken their own lives, been bereaved by suicide and those suffering with mental health issues.

Often rising before 5am to complete his daily route, he kept followers up to date with live videos which have now been viewed thousands of times. His overall aim was to raise

£10000 to share between the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust and the Community Rescue Northern District and he is well on his way with just another £800 to go.

Terry Geddis with members of the Community Rescue Service outside the Coleraine shop. Terry cycled over 1,100 miles around Ireland to raise funds for CRS and the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust. Credit: ZGBTSTerry Geddis with members of the Community Rescue Service outside the Coleraine shop. Terry cycled over 1,100 miles around Ireland to raise funds for CRS and the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust. Credit: ZGBTS
Terry Geddis with members of the Community Rescue Service outside the Coleraine shop. Terry cycled over 1,100 miles around Ireland to raise funds for CRS and the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust. Credit: ZGBTS

Throughout his journey, the purpose was to light up Ireland - another goal which he achieved on his travels as 60 candles were placed in towns which he cycled through to mark his path, his mission, and his overall reason for this year’s final cycle.

To many people’s surprise, Terry returned home a week early after racking up more miles daily to complete the cycle within two weeks. On his final day of cycling, he set off at 3am from Ballyshannon cycling to Dungloe and then home to Coleraine to cover a massive 140 miles and 12.5 hours on the bike.

He was joined by Duane Adams to accompany him from Letterkenny to home. He was given an escort by Community Rescue Service from Ballykelly all the way to the Coleraine Community Rescue Shop where he finally got off the bike for the last time and sat down for a well-deserved rest.

From 2017 – 2023, Terry has cycled 7200 miles (not including 13,000 training miles) and raised over £50,000 for the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust.

This was all done on the same hybrid Giant Bike which will now be placed on the wall of the ZGBTST Mental Health Centre to mark the achievements of the Cycle for Suicide.

Terry would like to thank everyone who has supported all his fundraising efforts and those who joined him along the way. Donations can still be made here

