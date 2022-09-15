Coleraine men walk Ulster Way for charity

Mark Freeman completed the 636 mile route of the Ulster Way in one month in aid of Ashes to Gold.

Ashes To Gold is a registered charity serving the people of the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Their work is dedicated to promoting positive mental health and providing support to those in need.

Mark and his wife Pauline celebrate the finish of the challenge

Mark started off and ended his walk at Oasis Counselling Service in Coleraine which is funded by Ashes to Gold.

Poignantly, he finished his marathon effort during Suicide Awareness Week.

Mark said: “The work of Ashes to Gold appeals to us because of the work they do, working with people who are having issues with their mental health.

“And really, given what everyone has been through with Covid and lockdowns, the majority of us have been dealing with some kind of issues.

Mark and Jordan during their walk around the Ulster Way

“So we opened a Just Giving page to try to raise some money for the work they do.”

Mark was joined on his venture by his nephew Jordan. Along the way of their route, they encountered many instances of kindess including children giving them money from their piggy banks and people from all around Northern Ireland taking them in for the night.