Coleraine mum's petition calls for law change to allow carers to carry out treatment
Tracey Henry’s profoundly disabled daughter Ellie has to be fed and receive medication through a tube almost every hour of the day.
Tracey has started a petition calling a change in the law to allow carers to carry out essential treatment.
Speaking recently to UTV, Tracey said: “We want a change in legislation to make sure that our in-home carers or PAs are trained and signed off legally so they can do the other tasks that nursing auxiliaries do.
"We want that so they can give everyone the right standard of care they want.”
More than 1,500 people have signed the petition which reads: “Enforcing this legislation would not only improve health outcomes for those who depend on home care but would also alleviate the immense pressure on families who currently bear the brunt of this system's shortcomings.”