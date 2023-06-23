Eye care experts in Coleraine are urging people to have regular eye tests to help protect them from glaucoma, as new data shows a third of referrals are now for those aged between 40 and 60 years old.

The latest data from Specsavers reveals there have been 30,000 referrals for glaucoma in people aged 40–60 years in the last year; accounting for nearly a third (30%) of all glaucoma referrals.

While glaucoma typically becomes more common with age, this Glaucoma Awareness Week (26 June – 2 July), Specsavers Coleraine and Glaucoma UK, are reminding people of all ages to have regular eye tests to help protect them from the disease, which is one of the leading causes of blindness in the world.

Judith Ball, optometrist at Specsavers Coleraine, said: “Glaucoma is a common eye condition where the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becomes damaged. It’s usually caused by fluid building up in the front part of the eye, which increases pressure inside the eye.

Judith Ball, optometrist at Specsavers Coleraine, has been giving advice this Glaucoma Awareness Week (26 June – 2 July). Credit: Specsavers

“Our data shows that glaucoma can affect people of all ages. Although most will not experience any symptoms, glaucoma can lead to loss of vision if it's not detected and treated early. Vision lost to glaucoma cannot be recovered, but with early detection, careful monitoring and regular treatment, most people retain useful sight for life.

“Having an eye test at least every two years, regardless of your age or whether you’re experiencing vision issues or symptoms – is so important.”

Joanne Creighton, Chief Executive of Glaucoma UK adds: “As a charity that provides help and support to everyone living with glaucoma, Glaucoma Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight the fact that an estimated 350,000 people in the UK are unaware they have glaucoma.

“Glaucoma can be symptomless, and people could lose sight to the disease before they’re able to spot the signs. An optometrist can identify glaucoma at a routine eye appointment at your local opticians, which is why we urge everyone to book an eye test and save their sight.”