Rugby club cries foul over dog faeces problem

Coleraine Rugby Football, Cricket and Hockey Club has a number of grass pitches at Rugby Avenue in the town and there is a constant and growing issue with dog foul on all the playing areas.

The club will be taking firm action against anyone found allowing their dogs to foul the pitches.

“This is a real problem for the club”, said the club’s PRO Milne Rowntree, “and we are very concerned that some of our members are going to be made very ill as the result of the inconsiderate actions of a few people.

“Every week we find dog foul across our rugby pitches. Players and coaches have to inspect all the pitches every time before we start training or playing games, to make sure it is clear of dog foul.

“We have young children playing rugby on the pitches every Saturday morning. Last week we had nearly 300 children in action – and we simply cannot allow them to play in an area where they may get covered in dog poo.

“The same applies to all our teams, youth and senior, as they use the pitches nearly every day and every evening of the week. None of our players should have to face the possibility of falling in dog foul.”

As well as the unpleasant sight and smell, there is a great risk of becoming ill due to the common roundworm and its eggs which are often present in the faeces of dogs. If a person comes into contact with contaminated faeces and infected eggs there is the possibility of an illness referred to as toxocariasis.

Symptoms may include a cough, a fever, headaches and stomach pain. In rare cases the roundworm larvae may travel to organs in the body including the liver, lungs brain and eyes and create serious complications.

As part of its ongoing work in relation to dogs, in recent months the council has successfully prosecuted a dog owner who failed to clean up after their dog fouled. Fixed penalty notices are used for most offenders and people allowing their dogs to sue the club pitches as a toilet can expect to have action taken against them

“The prunty pitch opposite the club is subject to a council dogs order which means that no dog should be on the grounds at any time, let alone being allowed to foul”, said Milne.

“Club members will be on the look out for offenders and we will be working in conjunction with the council who may prosecute.

“We will also be on the lookout for dogs being brought onto any of our pitches and where anyone is found to have allowed their dog to foul, we will also report that to the council.

“We are simply asking members of the public, and our own members, to act responsibly, not to use the pitches to walk their pets in contravention of the dogs order, not to allow their dogs to foul on the club pitches and grounds and to clean up after their pets where there has been an accident.