Coleraine Showgrounds to host special charity match in memory of Ryan Gurney
Ryan wore the number 10 shirt and played for both Glebe Rangers and Balnamore football clubs.
His family, Natalie and family, Philip, and Jill are inviting members of the football fraternity and supporters to come along and support this challenge game in memory of a much missed husband, father, son and brother in Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday, June 22, at 3pm.
Ryan was a lifelong footballer who played and managed both Glebe Rangers Reserves and Balnamore Football Clubs. He was held in very high regard by both clubs and the family are delighted that both Glebe Rangers and Balnamore have accepted their invitation to play in this memorial match to raise funds for the charity Turning Point NI.
There will also be a raffle and auction after the match and the bar will be open in Coleraine FC Social Club from 2pm. Some very generous donations have been received for the raffle and auction. After 9pm Glebe Rangers are holding a disco in the Manor Hotel, Ballymoney, with all admissions going to Turning Point NI.
"As Ryan's family we want to express our sincere thanks to all who have supported us through this very trying time, thank you for your thoughts and prayers and all the items donated for the auction and raffle.
"Thanks also go to Maurice Bradley for donating the Cup. Above all thanks go to Glebe Rangers and Balnamore Football Clubs for playing the match and your wonderful support over these past months.
"Also, thanks to Coleraine Football Club for the use of their ground and facilities. Ryan was a very keen Coleraine FC supporter and enjoyed watching many matches over the years at the Showgrounds.
"We hope many people will plan to attend so we can raise as much money as possible which will all go to Turning Point NI, Ballymena, an organisation aiming to reduce the intensity of suicide and self harming behaviours within the area and support for families who have been bereaved by suicide.”